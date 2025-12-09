Lukashenko extends visa-free regime for 38 European countries to 2026

MINSK, December 9. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has extended the visa-free entry regime for 38 European countries until December 31 next year, Pool One Telegram channel, which is close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, said.

"By the decision of the President of the Republic of Belarus, the visa-free entry regime for citizens of 38 European countries has been extended until December 31, 2026," it said.

It said the conditions for visa-free entry remain unchanged - citizens of these countries can cross the state border of Belarus through all international road and railway checkpoints, using valid documents to travel abroad. The period of stay is no more than 30 days from the date of entry, while for citizens of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and persons with the status of a non-citizen of Latvia no more than 90 days.

Pool One said that the right of visa-free entry can be used an unlimited number of times, while the total number of days of visa-free stay should not exceed 90 days per calendar year. The visa-free entry procedure through the Belarusian airports is also maintained.

Foreigners who arrive on a visa-free basis can transit through the country, including air checkpoints, to third countries with the exception of Russia. This procedure does not apply to the holders of diplomatic, official, special and equivalent passports. Holders of biometric diplomatic passports of the EU member states can enter, leave and transit through Belarus without visas under the agreement between Belarus and the EU on visa facilitation, the post says.

"Belarus remains open to visitors from abroad and is ready to receive tourists and business partners. The country creates all the necessary conditions for a comfortable and safe stay, demonstrates hospitality and goodwill, which are an integral feature of the Belarusian society. Since January 1 of this year, more than 210,000 foreign citizens from 38 countries included in the visa-free list have arrived in Belarus," Pool One said.