Europeans to hold coordination talks on Ukraine settlement soon — Merz

BERLIN, December 10. /TASS/. European countries plan to hold talks in the coming days to coordinate efforts on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"All matters that concern us Europeans require our agreement. Europeans must be protected, and we are making decisions on this issue. Against this backdrop, we plan to hold further coordination talks in the coming days," Merz said at a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Berlin. The German chancellor stated that Europeans are "united in their position" and that "only Kiev can decide what territorial settlement it will accept."

Previously, the Reuters news agency, citing two European diplomats, reported that European leaders intend to gather in Berlin on December 15 to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Around a dozen leaders are expected to attend the meeting, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.