Russia ready to share with Vietnam special military operation experience — Shoigu

HANOI, December 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share its experience gained during the special military operation [zone in Ukraine], as well as to develop energy cooperation with Vietnam, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told reporters, summing up the Russian delegation's visit to Hanoi.

"As regards the Security Council, it’s certainly information security. We exchanged the experience we have today, which we acquired during the special military operation, because I don't think any other country in the world has experienced or is experiencing the kind of pressure from information warfare that our country is experiencing today," Shoigu said.

"Separately, of course, this includes our experience in countering terrorist attacks, especially with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and air defense systems," the Security Council chief noted.

He said the sides also discussed military-technical cooperation. Other promising areas of bilateral cooperation are energy, including nuclear energy, agriculture, mining, and other sectors, Shoigu added.