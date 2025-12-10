Kazakhstan partly redirects oil to China after attack against CPC — Energy Ministry

ASTANA, December 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is taking measures to partly redirect oil produced at the Kashagan field to China after the attack of Ukrainian drones against the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the press service of the Energy Ministry told TASS.

"The ministry is promptly working together with shippers to redistribute oil volumes. In particular, measures were taken to redirect a certain volume of Kashagan oil to China," the ministry informed.

"The incident at the CPC marine terminal did not result in a complete halt of exports" over the oil pipeline and supplies continue with the use of the existing infrastructure subject to safety measures, the ministry added.