UAC delivers new batch of Su-34 fighters to Russian Defense Ministry — Rostec

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Russia’s state-run corporation Rostec) has delivered a new batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry, Rostec said in a statement.

"Rostec's United Aircraft Corporation has manufactured and delivered a new batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry. The aircraft have completed a series of required ground and flight factory tests and have been handed over to the customer," the statement says.

Rostec emphasized that the Su-34, thanks to its versatility and significant arsenal of weapons can perform a wide range of missions, making it one of the most sought-after aircraft in the Aerospace Forces. "Based on the air defense forces experience, the aircraft has been upgraded so as to strike even more accurately and powerfully, hundreds of kilometers from its home airfield. In terms of its performance and combat characteristics, it is one of the best aircraft in the world," the state corporation reported.

Rostec said earlier that the Su-34 has become a symbol of Russia’s formidable frontline aviation. "This aircraft is renowned for its reliability, impressive range, and versatile armament - ranging from aerial bombs to high-precision missiles. In combat, the Su-34 consistently proves itself as a true workhorse, capable of simultaneously engaging aerial targets and delivering precise strikes against well-defended infrastructure at considerable distances from its base. Our aircraft manufacturers recognize the critical importance of this aircraft on the battlefield and are committed to ensuring regular deliveries under the state defense order."

A Su-34 pilot of the Russian Aerospace Forces reported on the acceptance of Su-34 aircraft by Aerospace Forces crews. "The advantages of the Su-34 aircraft include its ability to perform combat missions in simple, complex, and minimal weather conditions against ground and waterborne targets, and to employ guided air-to-air weapons of various types—air-to-radar, air-to-air, and air-to-surface," he added.

UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said the combat equipment production was going at a fast pace at the enterprise. "We are completing the 2025 production program as scheduled and have already begun work on next year’s aircraft. UAC enterprises are maintaining a high rate of military equipment production, fulfilling their obligations to the Russian Aerospace Forces. "This year has been one of the most productive in terms of the number of deliveries of operational-tactical aircraft," he said.