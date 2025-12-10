Bill on US withdrawal from NATO in line with America First doctrine — Russian senator

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The bill on the US withdrawing from NATO, introduced by Congressman Thomas Massie in the House of Representatives, aligns with the America First doctrine, reflecting the Americans’ reluctance to spend money on arming European countries, said Senator Alexey Pushkov.

"In fact, the idea of the United States withdrawing from NATO and leaving Europe to its own devices is a logical continuation of the doctrine of America First. For Europe, this is another signal that the United States is changing. For a long time, no one in Washington has dared to challenge US membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. But times have changed. Now they dare," Pushkov said on Telegram.

However, the senator believes the bill is more symbolic than anything, because Congress will definitely vote it down. He also noted that the bill is politically important because it shows the unwillingness of Americans to interfere in foreign wars and spend money on arming Europe, which US President Donald Trump often accuses of ingratitude.