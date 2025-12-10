MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. European countries are intentionally impeding the peace process in Ukraine by encouraging Vladimir Zelensky to continue hostilities, but the West is not united in its approach to settlement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.

He also noted that European countries are trying to seize Russia’s foreign currency reserves because they don’t have enough money to continue military operations in Ukraine. TASS has compiled Lavrov’s key statements.

On Russia’s foreign policy

Russia’s independent foreign policy to protect its interests "is absolutely not subject to any revision."

Russia sincerely appreciates North Korea "for its allied assistance in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian militants."

The second Russia-Africa ministerial conference will take place next week.

Russia-China relations "serve as a significant factor" in global stability.

On Ukraine negotiations

Russia "values the efforts" of US President Donald Trump to engage in dialogue aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict through political and diplomatic means.

Trump is "the only Western leader" to show an understanding of the root causes of the situation in Ukraine.

Russia and the US have agreed to continue working on resolving the Ukrainian crisis: "An agreement has been reached to continue this work."

The US proposals, delivered by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, emphasize the need to ensure "the rights of national minorities and religious freedoms in Ukraine in accordance with international obligations."

On the West’s role in the Ukrainian conflict

"The West is not united" in its approaches to Ukrainian settlement.

Russia will demand that the UN stop playing "into Ukraine’s hands."

European countries continue to "incite" Vladimir Zelensky to ensure Kiev "does not stop fighting until the last Ukrainian."

Europe is "deliberately obstructing" the peace process in Ukraine.

Europe wants to seize Russia’s foreign currency reserves because "there is not enough money" to continue military operations: "Apart from robbing Russia and seizing our gold and currency reserves in violation of all conceivable norms of international and commercial law, they have no other sources to fund this war."

EU leaders are taking an "openly destructive stance" on the Ukrainian issue, despite the need to acknowledge reality.

On US sanctions against Russia

Russia has been "cut off from the dollar," using currency as a political weapon, forcing the country to "seek alternative payment platforms."

Trump "not only refrains from lifting but is increasing" sanctions against Russia.

On Europe’s aggressive moves against Russia

Brussels and London, in their "hopeless political blindness," indulge in illusions of "somehow" defeating Russia.

Russia has no intention of waging war with Europe: "Such thoughts do not exist."

In case of European military deployment in Ukraine, Russia will respond: "And we are ready for that response."

German politicians, amid Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s militarization plans, should recall "the dark chapters of their own history."

Finland’s elite demonstrates "rabid Russophobia," unhealed by decades of good neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia.

On the Arctic Council

The Arctic Council "still retains its mechanisms." Western participants understand "the futility in trying to lead it towards its collapse," and meetings with them continue.

The Ukraine-heavy agenda at the Arctic Council must be done away with, and Russia advocates for its preservation.

On the New World Order

Globalization promoted by Western countries "is fading into oblivion," with fragmentation now observed.

"Enlightenment" on the inevitability of a new multipolar world order and the impossibility of halting this process is dawning on "some Western elites."

Europe cannot "swallow" the fact that Russia will prevail and achieve its goals.

China has outperformed the US in globalization "by their rules and on their turf," hence it is now declared the main threat and competitor.

Moscow is "working on consolidating" the multinational, multi-confessional Russian world.