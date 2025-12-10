Russia has to look for alternatives to dollar — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia was cut from the dollar when this currency was used as a political weapon and the country has to search for alternative payment platforms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said when speaking at the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly.

US President Donald Trump in his official statements strongly criticized BRICS during his second term, primarily for challenging dollar domination, Lavrov said.

"President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin responded to this statement and said we did not reject the dollar, we were simply cut from the dollar, again, by abusing its position as the global reserve currency and using it as the political weapon," he noted. "That is why we have to look for alternative payment platforms and will continue doing that," the top Russian diplomat said.