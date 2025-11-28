At this point, Russia negotiates on Ukraine only with US — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. At this point, Russia is engaged in talks on Ukrainian conflict settlement only with the United States, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"At this stage, we are negotiating only with the Americans," Peskov said in an interview to Channel One.

In his opinion, European parliament resolutions stating that Europe must be invited to the negotiating table are irrelevant at this point. "No, there’s certainly no point in taking them into account at this moment," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that "since it’s [US President Donald] Trump’s peace mission <…> that we’re talking about now, we are getting ready precisely for these contacts.