DPR prevents several blasts attempted by Ukrainian saboteurs

DONETSK, February 18. /TASS/. An attempt to explode an ammonia reservoir at the Stirol plant in the city of Gorlovka was prevented on Friday by the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"Today, at about 04:00 in the morning, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs tries to blow up an ammonia reservoir at the Stirol plant in the city of Gorlovka. A plant’s security officer, who spotted the saboteurs, was wounded," it said on its Telegram channel.

Apart from that, Ukrainian troops tried to blow up reservoirs at an oil base near the settlement of Yelenovka in the small hours on Friday.

"Large-scale catastrophic consequences were prevented thanks to the coordinated efforts of the DPR law enforcers," it said, adding that materials on the abortive terror attack would be referred to international organizations and the DPR prosecutor’s office.

Later in the day, the DPR People’s Militia said it prevented an attempt by a group of Ukrainian saboteurs to infiltrate into the republic’s territory to blow up a chlorine reservoir on the territory of water treatment facilities near Gorlovka. "Our soldiers had to open fire, killing at least two militants and wounding three. The Ukrainian saboteurs had to retreat. According to our reconnaissance data, the saboteurs planned to blow up a chlorine reservoir on the territory of water treatment facilities near Gorlovka," the DPR People’s Militia said, adding that the saboteurs’ telephone talks in the Polish language were intercepted.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine deteriorated on Thursday morning, when the self-proclaimed republics reported the most intense shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops. One civilian was wounded and several civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.