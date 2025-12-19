Russia’s Win team wins Dota 2 competition at 2025 Games of Future

ABU DHABI, December 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Win team won the Dota 2 tournament at the Games of the Future in Abu Dhabi.

Playing in the final match, Russian e-sports players outplayed the united European Vikings team.

The winner in the final match was decided based upon two straight wins and the Win team winning 2-0.

The final encounter was closely watched by several hundred people in the game room, and most of them supported Win. The audience applauded every successful move on behalf of the Russian team.

As the organizers told TASS, the winners received $175,000 in prize money.

The 2025 Games of the Future run between December 18 to 23 in Abu Dhabi. It includes 11 disciplines, such as phygital football, phygital basketball, phygital martial arts, phygital shooters, phygital dance, drone racing, and robot battles.

A total of 141 teams, comprising approximately 500 athletes from more than 30 countries are taking part in the Games of the Future.

The inaugural Games of the Future were held in 2024 in the Russian city of Kazan.