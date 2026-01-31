US-appointed charge d'affaires for Venezuela arrives in Caracas

CARACAS, February 1. /TASS/. Laura Dogu, the US charge d’affaires appointed by the State Department to work on Venezuela, arrived in Caracas on Saturday to address existing differences between the two countries.

"In Caracas, we welcomed American diplomat Laura Dogu, the US envoy, as part of the working agenda between the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the United States of America, aimed at developing an action plan on issues of mutual interest," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto wrote on his Telegram channel. He added that the parties would discuss ways to resolve differences through diplomatic dialogue based on mutual respect and international law.

In January 2019, Venezuela announced the suspension of diplomatic relations with the US after the White House recognized self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido as the head of the Bolivarian Republic. Washington, in turn, said it would maintain diplomatic ties with the administration of the supposedly "legitimate" president Guaido and opened a temporary Venezuelan representative office in Colombia. This January, Laura Dogu, who previously served as the US ambassador to Honduras and Nicaragua, was appointed to the post.