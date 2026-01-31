Air defenses down 24 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in nine hours

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 24 Ukrainian drones over Russia’s Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Lipetsk regions in nine hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"On-duty air defenses destroyed 24 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Moscow time (5 a.m. - 2 p.m. GMT) on January 31: nine drones over the territory of the Kursk Region, nine drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, five drones over the territory of the Bryansk Region, and one drone over the territory of the Lipetsk Region," the ministry said.