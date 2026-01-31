Air defenses down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in three hours

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in three hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"On-duty air defenses destroyed 41 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time (2 p.m. - 5 p.m. GMT): 13 drones over the territory of the Bryansk Region, nine drones over the territory of the Kursk Region, seven drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, five drones over the territory of the Kaluga Region, four drones over the territory of the Oryol Region, two drones over the territory of the Lipetsk Region, and one drone over the territory of the Voronezh Region," the ministry said.