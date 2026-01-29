Russia condemns UN’s conclusion on inapplicability of self-determination right to Donbass

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the conclusion of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the right to self-determination does not apply to Crimea and Donbass outrageous.

"The UN secretariat has come to all sorts of outrageous conclusions recently," the diplomat wrote on Telegram, commenting on Guterres' statement.

Earlier, the UN secretary general, responding to a question from TASS, said that the UN secretariat had concluded that the right of peoples to self-determination was inapplicable in the situation with Crimea and Donbass. According to him, the world organization's secretariat believes in these situations that "the principle of territorial integrity prevails" over the right of self-determination of peoples.