Shoigu arrives in China on official visit

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has arrived in China, where he will discuss international and regional security issues with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, the press service of the Russian Security Council reported.

"On February 1, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu arrived in the People’s Republic of China to hold talks with Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs," the press service said.

"During the meeting with the Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, the sides will discuss the changed situation in the field of international and regional security," the Security Council’s press service said.