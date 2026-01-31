MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the year, Russian troops have liberated 24 settlements in the special military operation zone, according to TASS calculations based on reports from the Defense Ministry.

Most of the settlements, 10 in total, were liberated in the Zaporozhye Region by soldiers of the battlegroups East and Dnepr. These include Ternovatoye, Novoyakovlevka, Rechnoye, Priluki, Pavlovka, Zhovtnevoye, Belogorye, Novoboykovskoye, Zelenoye, and Petrovka.

Units of the battlegroups West and Center operating in the Donetsk People's Republic liberated six settlements: Berezovka, Zakotnoye, Privolye, Novopavlovka, Bondarnoye, and Toretskoye.

In the Kharkov Region, four settlements were liberated by soldiers from the battlegroups West and North, including Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, Staritsa, Siminovka, and Podoly.

In the Sumy Region, three settlements, Grabovskoye, Komarovka, and Belaya Bereza, came under Russian control as a result of actions by the Battlegroup North. In addition, soldiers from the Battlegroup East liberated one settlement, Bratskoye, in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

On January 15, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said while working at the command post of the Battlegroup Center that Russian troops had liberated eight settlements and taken control of more than 300 square kilometers during the first two weeks of January.

Ukraine's casualties

The Ukrainian military lost more than 38,500 troops killed and wounded in the special military operation zone in January, according to TASS calculations based on reports from the Ministry.

From January 1 to 9, Ukrainian losses in the areas of responsibility of all Russian battlegroups totaled 11,355 troops. From January 10 to 16, Kiev lost 8,695, followed by 8,810 from January 17 to 23 and 9,785 from January 24 to 31.

The total human losses of the Ukrainian army in January reached 38,645. The heaviest casualties were recorded in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center.