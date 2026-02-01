Trump says Iran deal may be 'satisfactory' if Tehran renounces nuclear arms

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he would consider a deal with Iran acceptable if it renounced nuclear weapons.

He was asked to comment on Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud's statement that the US decision not to strike Iran would only "embolden Tehran." "Some people think that, some people don't. We could make a negotiated deal that would be satisfactory, with no nuclear weapons, and they should do that, but I don't know if they will," Trump stated.

On January 26, Trump announced that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and reach a "fair and equitable" deal that would entail a complete abolition of nuclear weapons. The US leader recalled that in June 2025, the United States launched strikes on nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic in an operation dubbed Midnight Hammer. He warned that "the next attack would be even worse," urging not to let that happen.

Tehran responded to Trump’s remarks by threatening the entire military infrastructure of the United States and its allies in the Middle East in the event of any aggression against Iran. On January 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Iran was ready for negotiations, but only free of threats and intimidation from the United States.