Trump says Mexico stopped oil supplies to Cuba after he talked to its leader

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Mexico had cut off oil supplies to Cuba following his conversation with the country’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

"The president of Mexico, President Sheinbaum, was very good. I said, ‘Look, we don't want you send your oil there.’ And she's not sending oil," he told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order allowing Washington to impose tariffs on goods from countries that supply oil to Cuba. Sheinbaum said she had instructed Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente to contact the US State Department to clarify the details of the new US executive order. She stressed that Mexico would seek alternative ways to provide humanitarian aid to Cuba while protecting the country’s own interests.