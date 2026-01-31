Trump says US not disclosing plans regarding Iran to its Gulf allies

NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that American officials are not sharing details of their plans regarding Iran with their Gulf allies.

"We can’t tell them the plan. If I told them the plan, it would be almost as bad as telling you the plan - it could be worse, actually," he said in an interview with Fox News journalist Jacqui Heinrich. Trump's words have been published on the journalist's page on the X social network.

On January 26, Trump announced that a massive armada was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and reach a fair and equitable deal that would entail a complete abolition of nuclear weapons. The American leader noted that in June 2025, the United States launched strikes on nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic, a move dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer. He warned that the next attack would be even worse, calling for not letting that happen.

Tehran responded to Trump's remarks by threatening the entire military infrastructure of the United States and its allies in the Middle East in the event of any aggression against Iran. On January 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Iran was ready for negotiations, but they must take place without threats and intimidation from the United States.