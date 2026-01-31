Electricity disruptions in Ukraine affect power supply in Moldova — republic’s ministry

CHISINAU, January 31. /TASS/. Electricity disruptions in Ukraine’s power grid have also had their effect on power outages at the Moldovan Power Plant in Transnistria and across Moldova, the republic’s Energy Ministry reported.

"Due to serious problems in Ukraine’s power grid, voltage dropped on the 400kV Isaccea-Vulkanesti-Moldovan Power Plant line at 10:42 a.m. local time on Saturday, January 31, which triggered emergency disconnection of the electric power system," the ministry said in a statement.

Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban said earlier on Saturday that the larger part of the Moldovan capital had been left without electric power.

"Power outages have occurred in the larger part of Chisinau. As a matter of emergency, I have gathered responsible persons to assess the situation and ensure the operation of generators where necessary," he said on Telegram.

The Chisinau mayor instructed the relevant agencies to provide explanations for the situation that had emerged and urged citizens "to stay calm.".