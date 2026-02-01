Shift bus carrying gold miners overturns into river, ten hospitalized

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, February 1. /TASS/. A shift bus carrying workers from a gold mining company overturned into a river from a bridge in Russia’s Kamchatka, leaving ten people hospitalized, the regional office of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

"According to preliminary data, on the morning of February 1, on the Milkovo-Aga highway, a shuttle bus carrying 26 workers of the Kamchatskoye Zoloto joint-stock company overturned from a bridge into a river. Preliminary estimates suggest that ten people were injured in the accident. The victims were taken to Milkovsky District Hospital," the agency said. Five of them suffered moderate injuries, the hospital told TASS.

Investigators are examining the circumstances of the incident. According to information provided to TASS by the company, the shift bus had an accident before reaching the bridge, rather than driving off it.