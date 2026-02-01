ROME, February 1. /TASS/. The Balkan countries should be prioritized over Ukraine for European Union membership, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.—

"We support Ukraine's accession to the EU, but the Balkans come first, as we have certain obligations to them," he said. Tajani added that Ukraine would continue to receive assistance, but the country "has to cover its distance."

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he saw no chance of Ukraine joining the EU anytime soon and ruled out Kiev’s accession in 2027. Polish President Karol Nawrocki agreed. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker also opposed fast-tracking Ukraine into the EU. According to statements from Hungarian officials, Budapest maintains its position against hasty Ukrainian accession, despite pressure from Brussels.

The Financial Times previously reported that Ukraine’s proposed plan for a peaceful settlement, as presented to the US, envisioned EU membership by January 1, 2027. Brussels supports Kiev’s aspirations, but such rapid admission would require "rewriting" the accession procedures.

EU accession negotiations are aimed at aligning a candidate country’s legislation with EU standards and usually take over a decade. For example, Turkey began talks in 2005, which have lasted 20 years without a clear prospect of joining. Serbia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Georgia, and Moldova currently hold official candidate status.