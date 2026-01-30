Trump says attracted $18 trillion in investment per year against $1 trillion under Biden

NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that during his year in power he was able to attract about $18 trillion in investments to the United States, which is more than 18 times higher than his predecessor Joe Biden.

"I have successfully wielded the tariff tool to secure colossal investments in America, like no other country has ever seen before. By his own accounting, in four years, Joe Biden got less than $1 trillion of new investment in the United States. In less than one year, we have secured commitments for more than $18 trillion, a number that is unfathomable to many," he said in a story he contributed to The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier, Trump said that by the end of 2025 investments in the US economy could exceed $20 trillion thanks to imports duties. On April 2, Trump introduced the duties on 185 countries and territories. Later, the American leader changed the tariff for some countries.