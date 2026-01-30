Putin announces additional measures to support defense sector in 2026-2028

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced additional government support for the country’s defense sector in 2026-2028.

"As part of the new federal project for the development of Russia’s defense cooperation with foreign countries, additional measures of support will be provided in 2026-2028," he said at a meeting of the commission on military-technical cooperation.

"It is extremely important to effectively use available financial and other mechanisms and instruments of support" as Russia expects growth in the export of its defense products in 2026, Putin stressed.