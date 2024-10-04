More than 200,000 Russians migrated from Gmail to Xmail in September

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. More than 200,000 Russians transferred their mailboxes from the Gmail service to the Xmail from VK in September 2024 amid arising problems with users’ authorization in the US email service, VK’s press service told TASS.

"More than 200,000 Russians transferred their mailboxes from the Gmail service to the Xmail from VK in September 2024, which is 42% higher than average monthly values," the press service said.

During the last week, Xmail service users created accounts and transferred data by 25% more than a week earlier, the company noted.

It became impossible in early September to confirm a new account in Google using a Russian mobile telephone number.