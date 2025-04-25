Pakistan, India exchange gunfire on Line of Control — media

NEW DELHI, April 25. /TASS/. Indian and Pakistani armed forces exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported, citing an army source.

"At some places along the Line of Control, Pakistan initiated small arms firing," the source said. "The firings were met with effective retaliation," he added. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which left 26 civilians dead, the agency noted.

In the aftermath of the attack, counter-terrorism operations are ongoing across the region. According to Indian security agencies, an exchange of fire took place last night between terrorists and security forces.

Terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir

On April 22, armed men opened fire with machine guns in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam (Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir) and killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese, wounding many more. The attackers, dressed in fatigues, fled. The Indian intelligence services have discovered evidence of the involvement of the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the attack of terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, The Hindustan Times reported, citing sources.

After the attack, India almost halved the staff of its embassy in Islamabad, declared the military advisors of the Pakistani diplomatic mission in India personae non gratae, and closed the key Attari checkpoint on the border with Pakistan.

It also suspended an agreement with Islamabad on the allocation of water resources and the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens and revoked the previously issued ones starting on April 27.

The Pakistani Security Council said it was suspending all agreements with India, and promised to consider any attempt by India to divert the water flow from the Indus river as an act of war.

Pakistan has closed its airspace to India, the Wagah checkpoint, and declared Indian defense, navy, and aviation advisors personae non gratae. According to the Pakistani Security Council, it has evidence that India is sponsoring terrorist groups in the country.