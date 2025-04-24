Trump believes Putin to heed call not to launch massive strikes on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. US leader Donald Trump believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will heed his call to refrain from launching new massive strikes against Ukrainian military installations.

When asked about this at the welcoming ceremony of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store at the White House, Trump said that he believed this would be the case.

Previously, he said that he was "not happy" about Russia's massive strike on military installations in Ukraine, and called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. He said that the strikes were "not necessary and very bad timing."

Trump called on Putin to order an end to such strikes. "Let’s get the Peace Deal DONE," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia launched a massive strike against enterprises of the aviation, rocket and space, machine-building and armored industries of Ukraine, rocket fuel and gunpowder industries. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, all designated targets were hit.