Bank of Russia will challenge any unauthorized use of its assets frozen abroad

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia intends to challenge any direct or indirect use of its frozen assets abroad in all available courts, including international organizations, the regulator’s press service announced, commenting on the European Commission's plans for the use of the Central Bank's assets.

The European Commission hopes to secure a decision from EU countries at the December 18-19 summit to expropriate 210 billion euros in Russian assets, 185 billion euros of which are blocked on the Euroclear platform in Belgium.

"The release and implementation of the proposals announced on the European Commission’s website will certainly make the Bank of Russia challenge any direct or indirect activities that may result in the unauthorized use of Bank of Russia assets, file lawsuits with all available competent bodies, including national courts, judicial authorities of foreign states and international organizations, commercial courts, and other international judicial authorities, and seek enforcement of court decisions in UN member states," the statement reads.

The regulator stressed that the solutions proposed by the European Commission where Bank of Russia assets may be used directly or indirectly or any other forms of unauthorized use of Bank of Russia assets are unlawful and contradict international law, including in respect of immunity of sovereign assets.

"The Bank of Russia reserves the right, without further notice, to apply all available remedies and protections if the proposed initiatives of the European Union are upheld or implemented," the regulator added.