MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s activities in the field of radiation safety, including attempts at nuclear blackmail, raise serious concerns, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection (NBC) Troops Major General Alexey Rtishchev said.

He also reported on the use of banned chloropicrin by the Ukrainian armed forces and the suppression of sabotage attempts with the use of toxic chemicals against Russian servicemen and the authorities of Donbass and Novorossiya in November 2025.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Chief of Russia’s NBC Protection Troops.

On NATO's military-biological programs

Western countries’ aggressive policy in the field of biological security and the expansion of NATO’s military-biological programs create additional threats to the non-proliferation of biological weapons.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) may have played a role in testing pharmacological drugs on Ukrainians.

On Ukraine's nuclear blackmail

Ukraine’s activities in the field of radiation security, including attempts at nuclear blackmail, cause "serious concern."

Andrey Yermak, former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, had a special role in the process.

He was directly in charge of the organizational, logistical and financial aspects of spent nuclear fuel deliveries to Ukraine, without notifying the IAEA and other relevant organizations. Delivery routes passed through Poland and Romania. This creates the risk that the so-called dirty bomb will be made and used in "a false-flag operation."

Western military, financial aid provokes Kiev regime into violating international norms regarding handling of nuclear materials.

On the radiation threat

One of Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) training methods involves simulating detonation of explosive device using ionizing radiation sources.

As many as 68 sources of ionizing radiation, including "high-energy ones," had been lost in the Kharkov Region.

A radiation incident in Ukraine would contaminate a significant part of the country’s territory as well as regions of Europe.

A severe accident at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), in a worst-case scenario, would spread radioactive substances "for hundreds of kilometers."

On Kiev’s use of chemical weapons

Instructional materials on handling artillery shells loaded with chemical substances were found at the Ukrainian armed forces positions.

The Russian Defense Ministry continues recording facts of the violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention by the Kiev regime. In the course of the special military operation, it has documented over 600 cases of the use of riot control agents by the Ukrainian side (chloroacetophenone, CS) and scheduled chemicals, such as chloropicrin, BZ and hydrocyanic acid.

The official documentation that Russian troops found after destroying a Ukrainian UAV control post near Ternovatoye envisages using Baba-Yaga drones with up to 15 artillery shells laden with chemical agents.

Since the start of the special military operation, NATO countries have already supplied Ukraine with over 280,000 army protective suites and gas masks, 150,000 antidote sets and 20,000 testing kits for promptly revealing chemical warfare agents. In 2025, the Kiev regime additionally requested over 200,000 gas masks and chemical protection suites and more than 160,000 individual dosimeters.

The emergency condition of the Pridneprovsky Chemical Plant in Kamenskoye, Ukraine, threatens to pollute the Dnieper River and allow uranium decay products to leak into the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian armed forces have been using banned chloropicrin in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), and caches of explosive devices containing the chemical warfare agent have been discovered in the Belgorod Region. Sabotage attempts with the use of using toxic chemicals against Russian military personnel and authorities in Donbass and Novorossiya were thwarted in November 2025.

The Kiev regime made attempts to launch drones at chemical facilities in the Russian city of Veliky Novgorod and the town of Rossosh in the Voronezh Region, where first-class hazardous substances are stored.

The Kiev regime has been using chemical plants "as a human shield, disregarding potential risks for locals and using the inhumane strategies of slashing and burning land and fighting till the last Ukrainian standing."

Russia has not received a substantive response from the Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) regarding the reported use of toxic substances and non-lethal chemical agents by the Ukrainian armed forces.

Moscow has evidence that foreign mercenaries and multiple rocket launchers were deployed to the Odessa Portside Plant, a first-class hazardous facility. Evidence was found during operational activities that foreign mercenaries — nationals of Romania — and multiple rocket launchers had been deployed to the Odessa Portside Plant in the settlement of Yuzhnoye.

In September 2025, the head of the enterprise asked the Odessa regional military administration to remove unidentified individuals and military equipment from the plant, which is a first-class hazardous facility, because a strike on the site could lead to a spill of over 200 tons of liquid ammonia, causing an industrial disaster.

The leadership of the Russian Armed Forces will continue its work to bring to the attention of the global community information about violations of the conventions on the prohibition of chemical and biological weapons, as well as international treaties concerning radiation safety, by Western countries and Ukraine.