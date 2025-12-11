MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Liman in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units completed the liberation of the settlement of Liman in the Kharkov Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,180 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,180 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 145 troops and a foreign-made radar station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 215 troops and five foreign-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 120 troops, two armored personnel carriers and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 415 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 235 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 50 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made radar station in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Andreyevka, Novaya Sech and Kucherovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, two motorized infantry brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Prilipka, Staritsa, Vilcha and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 145 personnel, a motor vehicle and an Israeli-made RADA radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup North units destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five foreign-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units continued destroying the enemy combat group surrounded on the left bank of the Oskol River. They inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Boguslavka, Novoplatonovka and Kurilovka in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, four US-made HMMWV armored vehicles and a Canadian-made Senator armored personnel carrier, 11 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 120 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Kramatorsk, Stepanovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 120 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, two armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition, materiel and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 415 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny in Dimitrov and mopping up the settlements of Svetloye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretskoye, Rodinskoye, Krasnoyarskoye, Svetloye, Shevchenko, Belitskoye and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 415 personnel, a Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ternovatoye, Kosovtsevo, Varvarovka and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region and Andreyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Nikolskoye and Ponyatovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 13 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, an electronic warfare station and two ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s fuel and energy infrastructure in past 24 hours

Russian forces struck fuel and energy infrastructure sites used by the Ukrainian army and enemy troop deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian naval drone over past 24 hours

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed an uncrewed boat of the Ukrainian army in the central part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 396 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 396 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 10 HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 10 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range missile and 396 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 101,909 unmanned aerial vehicles, 639 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,495 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,628 multiple rocket launchers, 31,844 field artillery guns and mortars and 48,815 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.