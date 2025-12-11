Russia has no invitations from US to join Core 5, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia has not received any invitations from the US to join the Core 5 (C5) group yet, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media following a TASS question regarding a Politico publication about the US idea of creating an alternative to the G7 with Russia's participation.

"There have been no statements from the White House on this matter," Peskov said. Regarding whether Russia is interested in such a platform at all, the Kremlin spokesman stated that "it remains to be seen what it means."

Peskov declined to speculate whether it would be more logical to invite Brazil to this quintet instead of Japan, mentioned in the article. "We are curious what Politico had in mind. I repeat: since there have been no official statements yet, we should treat this with appropriate skepticism," he emphasized.