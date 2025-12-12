'Eastern NATO' contradicts stability in Asia-Pacific — Russian security chief

VIENTIANE, December 12. /TASS/. Attempts to create a structure similar to NATO in Asia-Pacific run counter to the existing system of stability and security in the region, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"Attempts to create various types of a new structure, - an eastern NATO, to be more precise, - are not to our liking. They contradict the spirit that has been created in the region," Shoigu said during talks with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith.

The Russian official said that "issues of the region’s active militarization - Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines" - were discussed during his talks with the leadership of Laos.

"We reaffirm that we strongly support time-tested ASEAN-centric model and security architecture, which has proven its working efficiency and efficacy," Shoigu said.