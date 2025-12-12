MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Russian-hosted Wikileaks 2.0 project will publish more documents on biological weapons production at Georgia’s Lugar laboratory on Friday, Alexander Ionov, leader of the International Anti-Globalist Movement, head of the Wikileaks 2.0 project, and member of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, said in an interview with TASS.

"We will release the remaining part of the 70,000 documents on Georgia’s Lugar center, which contain information about the activities of the Georgian Health Ministry and, in general, joint operations involving Georgia, the US, and US-controlled biolabs in other former Soviet countries," he noted.

Ionov specified that the documented events had taken place in 2018-2022, particularly at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. "Basically, we tried to figure out how dangerous not only toxic substances but also pathogen-related activities are for the population today, and whether patient zero really exists or recipients are the people who were massively infected," he noted.

The project’s leader added that the new package of files also referenced Armenia. According to Ionov, experts from the Lugar center and US embassy personnel involved in secret research relocated to the country from the Georgian capital, Tbilisi. Notably, they were the only individuals with access to the premises, where neither Georgian Health Ministry officials nor staff of supranational organizations could enter.

Ionov stressed that the project’s primary aim was to ensure that Russia, the United States, and China establish an international institution to monitor such laboratories and research, noting that "experience shows the coronavirus pandemic claimed no fewer lives than major wars." "If we fail to safeguard ourselves against future threats today, we will continue to face pandemic-related dangers at both regional and global levels," Ionov concluded.