Cosmonauts congratulate Russians on Constitution Day from space

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian crew members of the International Space Station, - cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Oleg Platonov and Sergey Mikayev, - congratulated Russians on Constitution Day from space in a video address, published by Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos.

"This holiday symbolizes the unity of our great country’s people, its independence and pursuance of justice. The Constitution lays the foundation for our rights and freedoms, and guarantees stability and prosperity of every Russian citizen," Kud-Sverchkov said.

"This document holds our cultural, historical and legislative traditions. The Constitution unites Russia’s numerous peoples, brings us together, helps us to live and work side by side for the benefit of our great country. The strength of our Motherland lies in unity, and the centuries-old history of the Russian state confirms this," Mikayev continued.

"Respect to the Constitution begins at an early age. And each of us, living in Russia, should pay effort to raise a new generation of our country’s citizens that loves Russia, to teach them pride and affection for our country," Platonov added. "Happy holiday."

December 12 marks Constitution Day in Russia. It commemorates the adoption of the country’s existing basic law on this day in 1993. The document came into force upon being officially published on December 25.