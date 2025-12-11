MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side has not yet received six of its citizens who, at their request, were evacuated from the combat zone in the Sumy Region and who now want to return home, Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told TASS.

"We are not hindering. Our authorities are very sensitive to humanitarian issues and are not creating any obstacles, but today, the Ukrainian side is not accepting them. It is not taking back its citizens who want to return home to their families and friends," she said.

According to Moskalkova, six Ukrainian nationals who "asked to be evacuated from the zone of combat operation in the Sumy Region" are currently remaining in Kursk.

"Both they and their families contacted me saying that they want to return to their families in Ukraine," she said, adding that she doesn’t understand why the Ukraine side is acting this way.

The ombudswoman told TASS on November 18 that she had notified Kiev about Ukrainian nationals who has been evacuated by Russian forces from the zone of hostilities and wanted to return home.