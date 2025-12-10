LUGANSK, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s case on genocide against the people of Donbass will grow far beyond the initial list of 41 defendants, with prominent Ukrainians sure to be named, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

On December 8, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced that 41 individuals from Ukraine’s political and military leadership face life imprisonment in a criminal case concerning the genocide of the populations of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, ongoing since 2014.

"I believe that this list is just an initial one, not final. In my opinion, it is not entirely accurate, as it does not include names such as [Igor] Kolomoisky, an oligarch who not only organized and supported the Maidan in Kiev, but also assembled and financed the Dnepr, Donbass, Aidar (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia — TASS) and many other nationalist battalions, as well as put up posters in Dnepropetrovsk offering $10,000 rewards for killing Russians. Where is he on this first list? Where is [Ukrainian oligarch] Rinat Akhmetov, who is under the protection of British intelligence and to this day finances and supports Nazi movements, such as Azov, which is also banned in Russia? Where is [former Ukrainian Prime Minister] Yulia Tymoshenko, who systematically threatens to drop an atomic bomb and wipe Donbass off the map? Therefore, I am sure that the list will grow, as this is only one percent of Ukrainian criminals," Kiselev said.

He added that some of the individuals mentioned were involved in the 2014 coup, the Maidan events in Kiev, and the outbreak of military conflict in Ukraine.