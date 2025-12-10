Moscow working on organizing Russian-Arab summit — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Moscow is preparing for a Russian-Arab summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"We are working on it," he said in response to a question about whether a new date had been set for the summit.

"As you know, it was postponed in coordination with the Arab League. Postponed does not mean that it will not take place. It will, of course, take place," the senior diplomat said.

Vershinin emphasized that a lot of preparatory work is required to organize the summit. "We need to coordinate the schedules of all the heads of state so that this summit, which will truly be the first in history, becomes a very good event," the deputy minister emphasized.

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited all the Arab League leaders to the summit. He emphasized that the Russian-Arab meeting would contribute to further strengthening mutually beneficial, multifaceted cooperation between the countries, as well as help ensure peace, security, and stability in the Middle East and North Africa. Putin also noted that most Arab leaders had accepted the invitation.

The event was planned for early October. However, it was postponed to a later date following an agreement with Arab leaders and in connection with the implementation of US peace initiatives in the Middle East. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Moscow does not intend to indefinitely postpone the summit.