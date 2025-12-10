New world order awareness emerges among some Western elites — Russian foreign minister

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Enlightenment on the inevitability of establishing a new multipolar world order and the impossibility of halting this process is emerging among some Western elites, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a government hour in the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

The minister noted that Russia, as early as after the Munich Conference in 2007, highlighted the inevitability of the world becoming multipolar and the futility of attempts to slow down this objective historical process.

"And now, more and more participants in international relations are aligning with us," Lavrov remarked. "Enlightenment is also coming to some Western elites who perceive multipolarity as a threat, a challenge to their current privileged position."