Russia grateful to North Korea for support in liberating Kursk Region — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Moscow is truly grateful to Pyongyang for its allied assistance in liberating Russia’s Kursk Region from Ukrainian militants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

"We are truly grateful to our Korean friends for their allied support in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian militants. We see great prospects for the development of bilateral relations in various fields, as well as in terms of joint activities within the United Nations," the top diplomat pointed out.

He stressed that Russia sought to boost a comprehensive strategic partnership with North Korea based on the agreement that the two countries' leaders had signed in the summer of 2024.