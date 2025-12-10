MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia prioritizes lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine over a ceasefire, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

Commenting on Vladimir Zelensky’s statement about Kiev’s readiness to establish "an energy truce," he said: "We are working on peace, not a ceasefire." "Sustainable, durable, and lasting peace achieved through the signing of documents on the matter is an absolute priority," Peskov added.

Zelensky stated earlier that Kiev was working on a proposal for an energy truce with Russia, making it clear that he expected Moscow to implement the mechanism.

Meanwhile, the Kiev regime seems to have forgotten about the moratorium on strikes on energy facilities that Russia implemented alone in the spring. Although Russia suspended attacks on sites providing Kiev’s troops with fuel and energy, the Ukrainian armed forces targeted infrastructure facilities in at least 15 Russian regions.