MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is the only Western leader who has started to show an understanding of the root causes of what is happening in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

"The United States is showing increasing impatience. It’s primarily President Trump, who, as I have already said, is the only Western leader that has started - after returning to the White House - to show an understanding of the underlying causes that made the war in Ukraine inevitable and that are behind the hostile actions against Russia that the West and Trump’s predecessor Biden, together with his European henchmen, worked on for years," he noted.

According to Lavrov, "this entire story is coming to a climax." "President Trump has agreed, after assessing the situation, that the root causes identified by Russia really need to be addressed, which include guarantees that Ukraine won’t join NATO and the need to end the Kiev regime’s control of the people whose rights were trampled upon by those who came to power in the 2014 coup. All this is being actively discussed," he emphasized.

The Russian foreign minister added that "Donald Trump also remains the only Western leader who cares about human rights in this particular situation."