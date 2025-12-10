Kremlin calls Zelensky's statement on readiness for elections ‘quite new’

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's statement about readiness for presidential elections in Ukraine is "quite new" from Kiev's point of view, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has been talking about the need for such measures for a long time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The statement is quite new - this is, in fact, what [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has been talking about for a long time, and it is what [US President Donald] Trump spoke about very recently," he said in response to a TASS question. "So let's see how events develop in this direction," Peskov added.

Earlier, Zelensky said he was ready for Ukraine's presidential election, but added that it requires legislative changes and security measures so that servicemen can vote, too. He asked lawmakers to prepare the necessary legislation and requested that the US and Europe ensure the security of the election.