Lavrov states importance to achieve economic justice in the world

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The desire to achieve economic justice is important in the modern world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a government hour in the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

"Now, in our conversations with our African friends, we sense an ever-increasing desire to achieve this economic justice. Not really liberation, because it is very difficult to achieve economic liberation in a modern, interdependent economy, but [to achieve] economic justice," the minister said.

"Perhaps - you know - this is Africa's second awakening, this time in the struggle for its legitimate economic interests in the global economy," he added.