Russia, US not yet discussed Zelensky's statements about readiness for elections — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not yet discussed Vladimir Zelensky's latest statements about his readiness for elections with the US, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, we haven't had time to discuss it with anyone," he said in response to a TASS question on whether the Kremlin had discussed the relevant statements with US colleagues.

Earlier, Zelensky said he was ready for Ukraine's presidential election, but added that it requires legislative changes and security measures so that servicemen can vote, too. He asked lawmakers to prepare the necessary legislation and requested that the US and Europe ensure the security of the election.