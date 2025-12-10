MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. If elections are held in Ukraine, they will almost certainly not be fair, with next to no opposition in the country and a centralized media, Russian senator Alexander Voloshin said.

"Zelensky has an incentive not to step down because outside the presidential office, he may face criminal charges for corruption and repression against political opponents, as well as hatred from a significant portion of his own citizens for leading the country into a prolonged catastrophe. <...> Under such circumstances, the elections will be a legal transformation of a regime of personal power under external control. European leaders will try to legitimize Zelensky in front of the Ukrainian population, which is tired of war and corruption. Zelensky will respond by feigning the democratic process amid a weakened opposition and controlled media," the senator told TASS.

According to him, this is why the head of the Kiev regime is asking Europe and the US to give him 60 to 90 days for alleged legislative changes. Voloshin believes that this time will be used to rehabilitate Zelensky’s image.

Zelensky's presidential term officially ended on May 20, 2024, yet he is doing everything possible to stay in power. On December 9, US President Donald Trump said that the time was right for elections in Ukraine. According to the US leader, Kiev is using the conflict to avoid holding elections. On the same day, Zelensky said he was ready for Ukraine's presidential election, but added that it requires legislative changes and security measures so that servicemen can vote, too. He asked lawmakers to prepare the necessary legislation and requested that the US and Europe ensure the security of the election.