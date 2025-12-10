Ukraine attacks hospital in Kherson Region's Aleshki, killing three employees

GENICHESK, December 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army shelled a hospital in Aleshki in the Kherson Region, killing three medical workers and injuring two others, the region’s governor, Vladimir Saldo, said.

"The criminal Kiev regime shelled the Aleshki district hospital. Three people were killed. Two persons were wounded, including a woman. All those killed and injured were employees of the medical facility. One of the buildings was severely damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Saldo added that emergency response crews are working at the site. The wounded are receiving medical assistance, and one seriously injured man has been placed in an intensive care unit.

"This shelling is yet another disgusting war crime that only scoundrels who have completely lost their humanity are capable of," the governor stressed.