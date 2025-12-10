Two peace deals brokered by Trump on verge of failure — agency

NEW YORK, December 10. /TASS/. Two peace deals brokered by US President Donald Trump are on the verge of failure, the Associated Press reported.

"Less than a week after Congo and Rwanda signed a deal in Trump’s presence in Washington that was meant to halt fighting in eastern Congo, and less than two months after he witnessed Cambodia and Thailand sign a ceasefire pact in Malaysia to end their border conflict, fighting has surged in both places," the news outlet pointed out.

A senior Trump administration official said the US president expected Thailand and Cambodia, as well as Rwanda and Congo, to "honor their commitments" to halt the violence.

The leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda signed a peace agreement in Washington on December 4, which provided for a permanent ceasefire, the disarmament of non-government forces, and the prosecution of crimes. However, three days later, Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi in an address to the nation accused Rwanda of violating its commitments under the deal.

In October, the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia signed a peace deal in the presence of US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur. However, fighting re-erupted on the two countries’ border on December 7. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington was concerned about the ongoing hostilities. Trump said later that he would make a telephone call to stop the fighting.