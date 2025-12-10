Hungary to challenge EU’s immigrant quota mandate in court — PM’s office

BUDAPEST, December 10. /TASS/. Budapest rejects the European Union’s immigrant quota rules for member states, Head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyas said.

"Gergely Gulyas firmly rejected the European Union’s recently adopted migration pact implementation, which sets a mandatory migrant quota for Hungary," Zoltan Kovacs, Hungarian secretary of state for public diplomacy and relations, wrote on the X social media platform.

Gulyas noted that the idea of resettling immigrants was rejected in a nation-wide referendum by an overwhelming majority. He added that only the Hungarian people could make decisions on migration-related issues. The head of the Hungarian prime minister’s office stressed that Budapest was determined to oppose the regulation and challenge it in the EU Court of Justice if it took effect.

The Council of the European Union finally approved the EU’s migration pact in May 2024. The document, in particular, introduces quotas for EU nations to resettle asylum seekers and make contributions to a special fund in case they refuse to accommodate immigrants on their soil. The new rules are set to take effect in June 2026. On November 11, the European Commission noted that Austria, Bulgaria, Poland, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Estonia were facing a strong migration pressure and suggested the countries request a full or partial exemption from migrant relocations in 2026.