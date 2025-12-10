UAV operators destroy Ukrainian dormant drones at Krasnoarmeysk — top brass

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s unmanned aerial vehicle operators in the Krasnoarmeysk direction are have been destroying the so-called ‘dormant’ drones of the Ukrainian army hidden in ambush on rooftops or by the roadside by dropping munitions from their UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Having learned the tactics of Ukrainian militants, the group's unmanned aerial vehicle operators successfully identify camouflaged enemy drones on rooftops, roads, and in other hidden places. Detecting enemy drones, the crews of combat aerial vehicles skillfully make them hover above the targets and destroy them by dropping munitions," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry also provided a video footage of the Russian UAV operators in action.